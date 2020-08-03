The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday, distributed relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons in Katsina.

In addition to the relief materials, through NEMA, it also provided five cows to celebrate Sallah with the IDPs in the camp.

The items were distributed at the Model Primary School in Batsari Local Government Area of the state where the IDPs were camped.

The items donated included 1,000 bags of 12.5kg rice, 1,000 bags of 25kg beans, 1,000 bags of 12.5kg maize, 50 cartons of Milo, 50 cartons of powdered milk, 50 bags of 50kg Sugar, 167 cartons of seasoning, 83 cartons of tinned tomatoes and 2,000 pieces of blankets.

Others were, 2,000 pieces of mats, 2,000 pieces of foam mattresses, 100 kegs of 20 litres of vegetable oil, 50 bags of 20kg salt, 50 cartons of OMO detergents, 63 cartons of bath soap, 3,500 pieces of women’s clothing, 2,500 pieces of children’s clothing as well as five live cows.