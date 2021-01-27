From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has scheduled February 8 to 10 for the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed the planned induction course in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda.

‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses has been scheduled for 8th – 10th February 2021.

‘Following the approval of the posting of career and non-career ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry has designed an induction course tailored to

prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation,’ Aduda said.

Aduda explained that the aim of the programme was to acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda, in line with the priorities of the Federal Government, as well as promote and protect the national interests of Nigeria.

‘The induction course is preparatory to the final departure to their various missions, subject to the receipt of agrément from the prospective host countries,’ Aduda stated.