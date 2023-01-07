From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A former member of the House of Representatives, Olasupo Abiodun, has accused the Federal Government of flagrantly violating the Central of Nigeria (CBN) Act by ordering the apex bank to print more than the stipulated five per cent of the nation’s naira denominations.

He made the allegation on Saturday when he was featured on a radio programme in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,

Abiodun, who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency from 2015 to 2019, argued that the flagrant violation of the CBN Act and other policy crises have left Nigerians poorer.

According to him, “CBN acts only allow for the printing of money to cover for the shortfall in income to the federal government, but not exceeding 5 per cent of previous year income of the government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been averaging N4 trillion per annum since inception, which means the country should not have exceeded N800 billion. But records show exceedingly more than that.

”The economy today is in shambles. We are borrowing to service loans, while Nigerians are stupefied as to where the nationally-generated revenues are going. We must change the course before this ship is wrecked by APC.”

Abiodun also reacted to the insinuation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State was not united in support of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He added that the insinuation was wrong as all the candidates of the party from the National Assembly to governorship, state assembly and presidential candidates would enjoy the support of PDP members in the State.

He stated further: “At this point, we need to critically look at our choices. Nigeria has been so fragmented. We don’t need to play ethnic cards now. It is time to elect a leader that will say this is the situation and this is the way to go about it. It will not be an easy solution but at the end of the day it will pay us all, I know Nigerians are ready to make the sacrifice.

“PDP in Oyo State is in support of Atiku, as party members, we are in support of all candidates of our party. We are talking of Oyo State, Makinde has done everything we want, and my community is an example.

“As an insider, whatever I tell you about this case, you can take to the bank. We have just one candidate and that is Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”