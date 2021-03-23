Federal Ministry of Environment has flagged off the construction of water facilities in Kpean community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, flagged off the projects and disclosed that the water projects were estimated at N6 billion for the first six projects to be executed across the four local government areas in Ogoniland, adding that eight more projects would follow shortly.

Abubakar disclosed that the construction of the water facilities would be completed within five years.

He used the World Water Day celebration to also distribute 5,000