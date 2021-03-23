From Tony John, Port Harcourt
Federal Ministry of Environment has flagged off the construction of water facilities in Kpean community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Minister of Environment, Mohammad Abubakar, flagged off the projects and disclosed that the water projects were estimated at N6 billion for the first six projects to be executed across the four local government areas in Ogoniland, adding that eight more projects would follow shortly.
Abubakar disclosed that the construction of the water facilities would be completed within five years.
He used the World Water Day celebration to also distribute 5,000
need assessment form to Rivers indigenes on skill acquisition.
Abubaka said: “I am happy today, to flag off the six projects of water for Ogoni communities. Provision of portable water is one of the recommendations on the UNEP report.
“Today, I am happy to launch the rollout of 5,000 need assessment forms to be distributed across all the four LGAs in Ogoniland. This will help to file appropriate skills to develop youths and women.
“The Federal Exercutive Council on the 3rd of March, approved the award of six water projects for the supply of water for the cost of N6 billion.
“This is a major milestone following these six water projects; very soon, we will be running additional eight water projects for the people of Ogoni.”
