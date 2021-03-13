From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal government on Saturday, flagged off the disbursement of Special Cash Grant to about 2,900 Rural Women across the 23 Local Government Councils in Benue State.

Flagging off the programme at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq noted that the grant which was introduced in 2020 is to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

“It is consistent with the President’s now national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“A cash grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard by using the fund as seed to boost their trade and business for greater income and not to see it as their own share of the so-called National Cake.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister expressed the hope that with the complementary effort of the State Government, the target beneficiaries would all be adequately covered within the next few days.

“I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of His Excellency, Chief Samuel ortom and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on track to improving the livelihood of the ordinary Nigerians.

She therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to better their lives and those of their families.

“It is important to note that this money belongs to you and you alone. It is meant for you to use in any small business venture you deem fit and that will improve your lives. Please ensure that you use it for this purpose.”

The Minister acknowledge the immense contribution of the Benue State Governor of Benue State and members of his cabinet as well as the State Focal Person for ensuring success of the event.

Highpoint of the event was the symbolic presentation of N20,000 cash grants to some of the beneficiaries by the First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.