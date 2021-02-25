From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Federal government on Tuesday carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of the Gold Processing Cluster, located in Mopa, Mopamuro council area of Kogi State.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade who led the Federal government team for the event said the projects is part of the FG efforts to refocus the economy from depending in oil

Dr. Akinlade said the Gold Processing Cluster will also cater for other Gems stones and solid mineral mining activities in the North Central of the country.

“The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has commenced the implementation of programmes aimed at establishing and accelerating mineral value chain activities through the development of a Mineral Mining cluster in each of the six geopolitical zone.

“The objective of the project is to Assembly and coordinate the activities of the artisanal and small scale miners in the identified areas based on the identified mineral type for each geopolitical zone.

“The mining cluster is to provide common facilities and coordinated activities to enable easy formalization of the artisanal miners in the identified zones and avail them an opportunity for mineral value addition, as well as creation of market access.

“Furthermore, the cluster shall be adequately equipped with state of the art equipment for the purpose of imparting modern morning expertise and knowledge into the teeming youths across north Central zone. Provision shall also be made for heavy equipment such as excavators leasing by the artisan miners.”

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello said the state government will consolidate on the idea of the Gold Processing Cluster in diversifying the economy of the state.

Bello who was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said, “We thank Mr. President for this project. This will spur the economy of the state. It will create jobs and make Kogi the economic hubs of the country.

“It will increase the trading of the state. This underscore the economic blueprint of the state government in making the state a giant amongst other states in term of industrialization.”

Fanwo who promised that the state will ensure proper security of the projects, urged stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunities.

The Permanent secretary said the project is expected to be commissioned by the end of June, and become operational immediately.