Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government yesterday, frowned at the slow pace of work on Kano-Shuwarin section of Kano- Maiduguri Road, urging Dantata & Sawoe, the contractors handling rehabilitation of the road to speed up work to deliver the job on target.

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu expressed the Federal Government’s feelings when he inspected the road.

He said that there was an urgent need for the contractor to deliver on time because of frequent accidents on the road.

According to him, the bad section of the road between Wudil and Gaya has caused a lot of accidents.

To this effect, Aliyu expressed disappointment with the level of work by the contractors in two months from his last visit in December, urging the contractor to double up efforts to meet the target.

He told the contractor to confront the rehabilitation from both Wudil and Gaya sides in order to finish on time. Aliyu urged them to bring more machineries and additional staff on site, reiterating the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good roads infrastructure for Nigerians.