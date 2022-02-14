By Chinelo Obogo

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led Federal Government had to take loans because it inherited a badly managed economy from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)and there was insufficient funds for the development of infrastructure.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Lagos West Senatorial District Town Hall meeting and Empowerment programme, hosted by Senator Olamilekan Solomon, Lawan said PDP ruled Nigeria for 16 years and left so many challenges for APC in 2015.

“PDP ruled Nigeria for about 16 years and all they did was to leave or bequeath so many challenges for us in 2015. We are dealing with those challenges one after the other, and if on the way we encountered new challenges, we are equal to the task and we will turn around the fortunes of this country for better, by the grace of God. We have done so much, but we are also challenged, especially in the area of security.

“The APC options are limited, but one option that is not on the table is not to do anything at all, or because you don’t have money you shouldn’t develop your country? The government at the national level is responsible and responsive. We wouldn’t like to take loans or borrow money, but when the options are limited and the necessity of development of infrastructure are begging, what do we do? If we have to borrow, we will borrow responsibly and target development,” he said.

Lawan also endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term, saying he has performed well and should be supported.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked him, stating that the synergy between the executive and legislature in the state is to the common benefit of the residents of the state.