From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has formalised virtual engagements in public institutions in its efforts to align with the new world order created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The approval follows a memo earlier submitted by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on national policy for virtual engagements in federal public institutions.

Pantami, at a recent webinar to mark NITDA’s 20th anniversary, disclosed that his memo on formalising virtual engagements also got the endorsement of the Federal Executive Council.

According to Pantami, virtual meetings are now a formal and institutionalised form of engagements in Nigeria, adding that the Buhari administration was very passionate about the implementation of the National e-Government master plan where e-Government becomes a blessing to everyone.

The minister added that a series of e-Government trainings have been organised to train public and civil servants on how to cautiously navigate the internet, which is a foundational strategy for e-Government.

He noted that some of the trainings are being conducted by NITDA in collaboration with Galaxy Backbone Limited, adding that the National e-Government Training Centre located at the Public Service Institute, is a world class training centre where citizens, particularly civil servants and other underemployed or unemployed citizens are being trained.

‘When you are online, you are exposed to so many challenges. We have been training citizens on cyber security not only at the federal and state levels but at local levels where trainings have been organised. From time to time, we issue advisory notes where citizens are being encouraged to take precautions on potential attacks.

‘At the ministerial level in Nigeria, our responsibility is more on national policy development and supervision,’ the minister noted.

Pantami stressed that his focus was not just to have an active e-Government but a secure one which will gain the confidence of all Nigerians.