By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN) says it has developed a technology to tackle oil theft and activities of illegal refiners.

Its President, Dr Billy Harry, stated that the association has opened discussions with the Federal Government on the adoption of the 3P technologies, which guarantees genuineness and appropriateness of oil product from purchase to delivery.

Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation/demonstration of the 3P, also known as Production Products Passport and the Petroleum Passport Seal, in Port Harcourt, Harry said, with the technology, Nigeria’s days of losing huge revenue to oil thieves and illegal refineries are over

He confirmed that his group’s partnership with Rivers State would boost the current fight against illegal oil refiners and those engaged in bunkering in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

On how the technology works, Harry said if a truck is linked with the 3P technology, the technology provides proof that the product in the truck, sold and being delivered to anywhere in the country is genuine and not sourced from an illegal source nor adulterated.

“The technology would also show that the product is not adulterated. The receiver of the products will be sure to receive them intact. The 3P will indicate the source of the petroleum product, and if it is adulterated or not. If it is from the illegal refineries, anyone including a security agent accosting on the road, will know.

“If there was any tampering, both the owner and eventual buyer will know. The 3P would indicate if anything, including reduction of the product on the way, happened. It would also help government to know the exact quantity of oil and gas sold and consumed in the country,” the PETROAN president said

He confirmed that his group is currently discussion with officials of the petroleum resources ministry with the view to partnering with the Nigerian government at the federal level. “The partnership with the Rivers state government will provide the test-run that the federal would need to confirm its efficacy,” Billy said

Attesting the efficacy of the 3P technology during the presentation/demonstration ceremony in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Peter Medee, said the 3P is timely, and from another dimension, will assist the state government in the current drive against illegal refineries, fake products and products diversion.

‘‘A situation, where drivers are at liberty to take the product from where they are and to where they want is over. A situation where they would take it to the destination, including country, of choice, when the federal government pays the subsidy, is over. A situation anyone can carry a fake product from anywhere to anywhere, undetected is over. The 3P technology gives the country the power to take control,” the Commissioner said.