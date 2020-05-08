Agu Dawn, Abuja

Over 200 premises comprising Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been fumigated as part of measures to halt the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abubakar, stated this while issuing certificates of contamination to 17 MDAs in Abuja.

He said the ministry had, on April 1, launched the National Decontamination/Disinfection Programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Fire Service.

He said over 200 premises, comprising MDAs, markets, motor parks, radio stations, power stations, filling stations, railway stations, and the University of Abuja were covered in the excercise.

The minister also announced plans to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Education in order to extend the decontamination exercise to schools before they reopen.

“The fumigation of the 200 premises was the first phase, while the second phase has taken off, with over 50 premises covered so far. It is, therefore, expected that owners of premises will get them decontaminated by environmental health officers for the safety and healthy living of Nigerians,” he said.

Abubakar said the ministry would be monitoring compliance and in case of any breach would apply relevant sanctions.

He said that the ministry would soon commence the decontamination of airports and aircrafts operating in the country.