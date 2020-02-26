Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

THE Federal Government has generated over N1.289 billion from land registration fees, penal fees, premiums and other transactions from 2017 to date.

Director, Lands and Housing Development Department of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mrs Great Edereka, said this at the 26th Conference of Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Abuja.

According to her, since 2007 till now, the government has been able to execute 300 C of Os.

“Housing Department of Lands and Housing in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on daily basis chunks out 50 properties being properly titled. That means the minister executes and consents to them. So, on weekly basis, we ensure that 50 number properties are titled. And if you multiply it, it means in a month we will be able to chunk out 200. And since 2007 till now, we have been able to execute 300 C of Os. And from 2019 till date, the minister has been able to consent to 518 secondary transactions. This has helped title holders to improve their economic power.

So far, we have generated N1.289 billion from registration fees, penal fees, premiums from 2017 to date” he said.

In his keynote address, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu expressed concern over frequent land conflicts across the nation.

“It is very obvious that a good number of security issues the nation is grappling with today are firmly rooted in the land. Some of these conflicts relate to tenure rights and land security, especially in relation to ineffective land reform processes, boundary disputes or conflicts over the use of community lands; conflicts due to transfer of ownership or inheritance related conflicts. These and other emerging conflicts had come to disrupt long-standing pattern of land use and contributed to displacement of persons/communities and even scarcity itself” he said