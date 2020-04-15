The Federal Government has received a shipment of ventilators and other medical equipment from the United Nations systems in Nigeria to help the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

UN resident coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, said in a statement yesterday that the shipment included 50 ventilators and other protective equipment.

Nigeria recorded 373 cases of the disease, as of Tuesday.

Kallon said the items were procured through the recently launched COVID-19 Basket Fund. He said the basket fund also included $2 million mobilised within the UN system in Nigeria and a $200,000 contribution from APM Terminals.

According to him, the supplies, which arrived through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will boost government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.

“The supplies will be deployed around the country to health facilities in most need due to the outbreak, and coordination structures are already in place between the government and the UN to ensure urgent deployment.

“The next shipment of personal protective equipment is expected to arrive in Nigeria later this month.

“The world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The spread of the COVID-19 is expected to put immense pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“The UN in Nigeria is actively mobilising resources in support of the government’s national response strategy of containing the pandemic and adequately caring for those confirmed to have the virus,” he said.

Kallon noted that through the COVID-19 Basket Fund, the UN in Nigeria was supporting accelerated government response to address the pandemic, prevent further spread of the virus and ensure optimum care for those affected by the coronavirus.

Healh Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, represented by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, was on hand to receive the supplies.

He noted that they would go a long way toward boosting efforts to strengthen healthcare and manage the pandemic.

In a related development, the Federal Government has said visitors and migrants affected by international travel restrictions and closure of land borders are to be issued relevant extensions at no cost.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this yesterday in a statement by Sunday James, spokesman for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in Abuja.

According to Aregbesola, the letter (ref. MI/PM/16012/S.266/V.II dated 6th April, 2020) was approved in respect of visitors and migrants affected by the Federal Government’s order.

He said the order had restricted international travels through international airports and subsequent closure of land borders.

“In the light of the above, all visitors and migrants holding valid visitor’s pass and resident permit with confirmed return tickets scheduled to travel out within the period of the international travel restriction are to be issued with relevant extensions at no cost.

“This is to enable the beneficiaries reschedule their flights and travel within one week whenever the embargo is suspended or lifted by the Federal Government.

“However, migrants and visitors whose permits or visitors pass expired before the restriction order must pay for overstay relevant for the period and the penalty it attracts. Furthermore, anyone that overstays beyond the waiver period whenever the restriction is suspended or lifted by the Federal Government is to promptly comply by paying for overstay.”

The Federal Government also slashed the price of NPK fertilizer as a palliative to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on farmers and other end users.

Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, told newsmen in Dutse that the price of NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer is now N5,000, from N5,500, per 50kg bag.

He pledged that sufficient fertilizer would be available in time for the farming season, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.