Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it would benefit from a N265 billion grant from the World Bank and Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to support its battle to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The government explained that of the amount, N220 billion would come from the World Bank under the auspices of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), while additional N45 billion grant would be received from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to help tackle the challenge of out-of-school children.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated this in Abuja, while delivering an address at event to mark the 2020 Commonwealth Day. At present, there are over 10 million out-of-school children in Nigeria and larger percentage of them are in northern Nigeria. He said the ministry had designed and would soon begin the implementation of a special project known as the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

“AGILE is a five-year project targeted at out-of-school girls between the ages of 10 and 20 at secondary school level. It is a project that would provide them with vocational skills and other empowerment needed for 21st century relevance,” he said.