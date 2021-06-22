From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government announced that 40 Secondary Schools from across the 36 states in Nigeria, have received science kits made by indigenous manufacturers.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu announced this at the Training of Teachers/Distribution of indigenous Science kits for secondary schools in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr. Onu stated that the scientific kits will spur the curiosity of young Nigerians and further stimulate the interest of students to study science, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The Minister further added that students will explore different branches of science including chemistry, Biology, Physics, Ecology and Astronomy, adding that teachers will be further trained on the use of the science kits.

Dr. Onu said that the nation needs the manpower to efficiently utilize all the natural resources available in all parts of the country.

He said, “Nigeria has the human beings, who if properly educated can fully exploit and convert her abundant natural resources into products and services needed both at home and abroad”.

He further said “It has become necessary to educate Nigerians in such a way that they embrace the study of Science and mathematics. We are convinced that by doing so, in our schools, we can produce the necessary manpower needed to add value to the abundant natural resources available in the country”.

The indigenous science kits were made by the Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said that the distribution of the science kits is geared towards encouraging students to be scientifically inclined in their educational pursuit.

Nigeria he said is endowed with enough mineral resources and intelligent people and cannot afford to be irrelevant in the committee of nations.

He further called for a synergy between the Ministry of Science and Technology and The Ministry of Education, to develop a comprehensive science curriculum for students.

The Permanent Secretary Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan in his remarks said that the distribution of scientific kits to secondary school students will increase their interest in STI.

He further advised that scientific development should be for the benefit of the society, and boost the creative mindset of young Nigerians.B

BindipZ. Lachang, appreciated the Federal Government for the scientific equipment and promised to use the equipment judiciously.