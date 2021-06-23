The Federal Government has rescinded its decision to suspend the salaries of 331 federal civil servants on June 12 for their failure to carry out the online records update of the HR Module of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and participate in the physical verification exercise.

According to a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Abdulaganiyu Aminu, the affected officers have been advised to contact the underlisted staff of the department for guidance on the resolution of the issue.

A circular with ref: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41 issued on 9th June, 2021 and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman and addressed to all Permanent Secretaries, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation had said that despite all the various circulars issued in the past, requesting employees of Ministries Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to carry out an online records update on the HR Module of IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives.