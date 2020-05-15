Uche Usim, Abuja

Calls for aviation agencies to relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja has resonated via a memo from the Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika.

He gave them a 45-day window to move to the Federal Capital Territory, the seat of power.

Majority of the parastatals of the Aviation Ministry are headquartered in Lagos, a decision that was informed by the need to be close to the airlines and other stakeholders, that are located in Lagos, being a regional hub.

However, the latest relocation call is premised on the need to have all agencies in Abuja, where the supervising Ministry is also located, to ensure efficient and effective coordination of operations.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Executives of the affected agencies, the Aviation Minister, Mr Hadi Sirika having everyone under a single location would enhance service delivery between the Ministry and the agencies.

A letter dated May 4,2020 and addressed to the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and titled: Relocation of aviation agencies’ headquarters to Abuja, the Minister urged those concerned to comply.

Part of the letter read: “Considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide; as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage the scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the Honourable Minister’s directives (copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation exercise of your Corporate Headquarters to Abuja within the next forty-five (45) days,in line with the earlier directives.”

The push to relocate the agencies to Abuja began in 2012, as a need to cut cost and boost efficiency.

The agencies did not comply, insisting it was better for them to be where the operators are to ensure effective oversight functions.

With this directive, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, are expected to relocate within the given time frame.

Only the Nigerian Meteorological Agency is headquartered in Abuja.