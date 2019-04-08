Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Molly Kilete, Abuja

As part of efforts to rout banditry, the Federal Government has issued foreign mining operators in Zamfara State a 48-hour ultimatum to leave.

It announced the suspension of mining activities and warned that any operative that proceeded with mining activities would have their licenses revoked.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu disclosed this when he addressed State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with service chiefs and other security helmsmen of other agencies.

Adamu, who briefed alongside the Directors General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The meeting held at the office of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari also had in attendance the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin.

The police boss, who said the quit order was indefinite, also stated government would take over the vacated mining sites as intelligence reports have substantiated a link between mining activities and the deadly banditry in Zamfara and neighbouring states, leading to kidnappings, killings and sacking of villages and communities.

According to him, a joint security task force code-named ‘Operation Puff Adder’ has been established and charged with reclaiming territories from the bandits.

The police boss also cautioned the public against spreading false information about the situation in Zamfara on social media.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) said it has destroyed the logistics base of bandits and killed several of them at Ajia and Wonaka in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Comdre Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said the bandits were killed after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports revealed they were using a compound within Ajia as a logistics store to support their operations.

The statement read: “The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has successfully destroyed an armed bandits’ logistics base at Ajia and neutralized dozens of armed bandits at Ajia and Wonaka in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State. The operation was executed on 4 April 2019 sequel to Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the armed bandits were using a compound within Ajia as a logistics store to support their operations.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet, supported by an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, to attack the compound scoring accurate strikes on the target and causing it to erupt into flames, which engulfed the structures and resulted in the neutralization of some of the bandits.

“Few survivors, seen fleeing the vicinity of the target area, were taken out in follow-on attacks while others, who managed to escape the area, were tracked to Wonaka and equally neutralized. Independent HUMINT sources subsequently confirmed that more than 25 armed bandits were neutralized in the attacks on the 2 locations.

“The NAF, working in close coordination with sister Services and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to neutralize the armed bandits and deny them freedom of action in the North-west.”