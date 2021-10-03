From Okwe Obi, Abuja

In a bid to ensure best experiences of hygiene and safety during consumption of meals, the Federal Government has handed over 339,652 feeding utensils to pupils of Atiku Bagudu Primary School in Kebbi State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Director of Procurement, Bello Alkali, said the items are branded for the children, to benefit from the interventions provided by the Federal Government.

In a statement yesterday by the Deputy Director, who was represented by a Principal Information Officer, Grace Osuji, she said: “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will continue to improve on service delivery in all its social interventions especially the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme”

Umar Farouq explained that the enumeration exercise, which is a refined and more transparent and accountable partnership between the Federal government and state is being finalised, noting that it is one of the interventions that will improve the effectiveness of the programme.

Meanwhile, the representative of the governor of Kebbi State, Commissioner of Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Muhammadu Magawata Aliero, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its stride in addressing the issue of out of school children in the country, stressing that the programme has reduced the problem to the barest minimum.

