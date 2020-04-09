Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has commenced payment of N20,000 to beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT) in Imo and Anambra states.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this, yesterday, in a statement.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari directed the payments.

Farouq said the programme was initiated in 2016 by the Federal Government to assist the most economically vulnerable citizens in the country.

“Since the creation of this Ministry, we have piloted digital payment in six states. It is a priority to us and we will continue to expand it as it is not sustainable to distribute cash manually especially for the purpose of transparency and accountability. The N20, 000 is for four months, from January to April, 2020 as directed by Buhari,” she said.

On the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Farouq said it would commence in Imo in the next few weeks.

“We have adopted a modality that will ensure that even though children are at home, they will get the food. We shall adopt a door to door modality in the distribution using a voucher system,” Farouq said.

She also announced the delivery of relief materials on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister was also at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State where she inspected payments of stipends to the poor and vulnerable households under the CCT.

Meanwhile, LADOL Free Zone, LADOL has donated to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of its commitment to vontain the spread of the pandemic.

The Chairman, Ladi Jadesimi said the company joined the private sector coalition because it believe the government was on the right track in the handling of the crisis.

He also confirmed that in addition to this donation LADOL is providing food and PPE for their staff and the local community – with food and protective kits being distributed to the local community.