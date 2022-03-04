The Federal Government on Friday gave all returnees from Ukraine $100 (about N48,000) to ameliorate their sufferings.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media and Public Relations, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 450 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned home from Romania through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Balogun said that the returnees, mostly students, arrived Nigeria with Max Air flight 747 at 7:10 a.m.

He however, said that the evacuees from Poland could not return on Thursday because their flight was rescheduled for Friday, to arrive Abuja at 2.30p.m

He added that Airpeace left on Thursday to pick the passengers from Hungary, and was expected to arrive Abuja at 4.30p.m. (NAN)