Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Federal Government has given Vice-Chancellors of 43 federal universities Tuesday, April 28th, to submit the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of lecturers’ for the payment of their two months withheld salaries.

The Federal Government through the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation (OAGF) in a memo to the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) dated April 22nd said the completed copy must reach the OAGF office on or before Tuesday, April 28th, to ensure the payment of the two months salaries.

The leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had rejected the demand for members’ BVN before the February and March salaries will be paid.

The OAGF in the memo signed by the Director of IPPIS, OJ Olufehinti, said the decision to ask for the lectures’ BVN was based on a presidential directive to pay the February and March salaries for personnel in federal universities enrolled on IPPIS.

“I am directed to please request your assistance in getting the 43 federal universities to forward their nominal roll details of the affected personnel to us.

“The completed format in soft copy should reach the Office of the Accountant-General Office of the Federation on or before Tuesday 28th, April 2020 to enable us effect the salary payment accordingly,” the statement reads.

The memo states that the details required from the ASUU members are date of birth, date of first appointment, grade level and step, salary structure, bank number, account number, BVN, phone number, email address, PFA name and PIN.

In its circular to the VCs of federal universities, the NUC acknowledged receipt of the OAGF memo and urged them to take appropriate action to submit the lecturers’ BVN.

The NUC memo dated April 23rd and signed by Chris Maiyaki, a director in the office of the executive secretary, said “there is some degree of urgency attached to the submission deadline of Tuesday, 28th April 2020.”

Branch chairmen of ASUU have directed members in their universities not to comply with the Federal Government demand for their BVN, saying it is an attempt to enrol them on the IPPIS which the union had earlier rejected.