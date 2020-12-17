By Chinenye Anuforo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has granted leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, a verification and enrolment license to register citizens in the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) programme.

The approval was contained in a notice issued, yesterday, by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

With this approval, Nigerians can now complete their NIN registration process at any accredited Airtel outlet nationwide.

Commenting on this development, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Pantami, for expanding the registration footprints and for taking definitive steps to smoothen the NIN process as well as ease the burden on Nigerians.

“Airtel is always seeking opportunities to cooperate and partner with the Nigerian government on initiatives that will make life easier and better for Nigerians. As a law abiding and responsible corporate citizen, we are always ready to go the extra mile for our esteemed stakeholders and that is why we are pleased to partner with the Federal Government and NIMC on citizens’ registration exercise,” he said.

Customers who do not have NIN can fulfil this requirement at any certified NIMC Enrolment center while Airtel subscribers who already have NINs will be offered options to send their NINs to Airtel via USSD or SMS or through the Airtel Self Care App or Website to update their SIM registration details.

Foreign nationals are required to present their international passports only to register a new SIM when the restriction on registration of new sims is lifted.