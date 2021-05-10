From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said that the federal government has supported the growth and sustainable development of 1,221 technology start-ups, physically domiciled in the Ministry’s Technology Incubation Centres.

Onu made this disclosure when he received the report of the Technical Committee on Job Creation in Nigeria, “FMST CONTRIBUTION”.

The technology start-ups include firms involved in food processing, auto-spare part production, agricultural machinery, software development, pharmaceuticals and various feats of engineering.

The minister said that the research and innovation efforts of the ministry have been beneficial to the establishment of many Micro, Small, Medium and Large Scale enterprises (MSMLE’s) in the country.

According to the minister, ‘the initiative to lift 100 million Nigerians, mostly young people out of poverty in the next 10 years will rely on the outcome of Research and Development in Science, Technology and Innovation.’

Onu also added that ‘Science, Technology and Innovation are undoubtedly the key drivers of economic growth, social harmony and peace. The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, in recognition of this, has consistently worked to deploy Science, Technology and Innovation to drive development and create massive jobs in all sectors of the economy.’

He further stated that the committees report details the programmes and projects of the ministry, which have created sustainable development for Nigeria, especially in the area of biotechnology, space exploration and food processing.

In his words: ‘I am confident that these research and Development Results, Inventions and Innovations of Nigerian Scientists and Engineers are significantly contributing to the job creation agenda of the Federal Government.’

Earlier, the chairman of the Technical Committee on Job Creation in Nigeria, Ekanem J Udoh, said the report will reflect the place of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in wealth and job creation for the country.

He further said that the Ministry of Science and Technology should be at the forefront of the country’s socio-economic development.