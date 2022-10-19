By Christopher Oji

Dr Okechukwu Okafor, an entrepreneur, has described the recognition of Dr Chinedu Eze, as a recipient of Officer of the Order of the NIger (OON), recently as an honour well deserved. He hailed the Federal Government for the good gesture towards Ndigbo.

He said it showed that “Igbo are making progress, they are being watched and recognised. This is a very remarkable achievement. It will calm the frayed nerves of angry Igbo who have been crying marginalisation.

“People seem to associate Igboland now with unknown gunmen. But the narrative is being changed as the Federal Government understands that we have illustrious sons and daughters who are doing exploits worldwide.

“Eze is a personal friend, who was my classmate. He is a man who has proven himself in Enugu State and has what it takes to resolve most crises in the country.

He was with Enugu State government, under UNDP, and was the special adviser to the government.

“He made a lot of difference. He has been doing so many development programmes and projects for so many states. He is well recognised because of his capacity to deliver lectures on topical issues both at home and internationally.

“I am happy that government has seen his potential and the impact he is making globally. He is a young man with multiple competences. Such people are needed in government so that things would improve.

“The Federal Government didn’t make a mistake by the honour. He really got it on merit. He was nominated for the honour based on what he has been doing in communities, societies, churches, the academics, even internationally.

“He is more of a professional than a philanthropist. We can also qualify him as a philanthropist. I would encourage other sons and daughters of Ndigbo to emulate his good character and gestures. He has brought pride to the South East and Nigeria in general. He is a pride to our nation.”