From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director, Nigeria INGO Forum, Chiara Crenna, has lauded the Federal Government for establishing the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), explaining that the organisation would give a pride of place to the aged in the scheme of things.

Crenna noted that after a comprehensive briefing of the International NGO Community in Nigeria she hopes it should partner effectively on key thematic areas with the National Senior Citizens Centre.

She gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when the Director General of NSCC, Emem Omokaro paid the forum an advocacy visit.

In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Media and Communication, Omini Oden, Omokaro said the International NGO Forum in Nigeria was crucial to actualizing the core mandate of the National Senior Citizens Centre which is to identify the needs of senior citizens and to cater for them across diverse and intersecting domains including income security, health and wellbeing and engagement to strengthen the promotion of human rights of senior citizens.

“NSCC is committed to driving the national agenda of addressing social and material deprivation and barriers to senior citizens physical, social, psychological and financial wellbeing in order to ensure that senior citizens can live life to the fullest”

