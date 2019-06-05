Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has applauded the election of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande as President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeman, Friday Akpan, in a statement in Abuja, said Muhammad-Bande was elected by acclamation.

Akpan added that the election of the diplomat was a positive development which demonstrated the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been elected by acclamation as the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The election was held earlier today at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“The election is a positive development and demonstrates the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution,” Akpan said.

He further said Muhammad-Bande became the second Nigerian to occupy the position after the late Major General Joseph Garba (rtd) who in 1989 was the President of the 44th session of the United Nations General Assembly.