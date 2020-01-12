Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the People’s Republic of China for initiating and implementing cultural exchange programmes, noting the positive and far-reaching impact of the initiative on Nigerian culture.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who expressed delight over the cultural ties between China and Nigeria during a performance by Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe of China in Abuja, said the performance was another testament to the success of the cooperation between China and Nigeria.

The Director, China Cultural Centre, Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, stated that the government of the People’s Republic of China was delighted to see friends of China coming from faraway places to participate in the event.

Li disclosed that a four-member delegation from Zhejiang Wu Opera Troupe of China was in the country on a visit and for the purpose of cultural performance.

The opera troupe, Li further disclosed, was established in 1956, adding that the troupe had visited over 40 countries, including the United States, Germany, Brazil and France.

The event, which was organised by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, was part of the activities lined up for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Information and Culture, Jacob Ehichioya, added that it was instructive to note that while the bilateral ties between both countries dated back over five decades, cultural relations were concretised in March, 1990, by the signing of the Agreement on Cultural and Educational Cooperation.