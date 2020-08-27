Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has described as impressive the declining fatality ratio and reduction of confirmed cases.

This is even as it warned that the epi-centre of the virus has changed from Lagos, Kano, Ogun, Oyo states to Plateau state now.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this at Thursday’s briefing in Abuja.

He said: As we enter the last week of this extended eased lock-down phase, and note the impressively declining fatality ratio and reduction of confirmed cases, the PTF would also like to draw our attention to a subtle change in epi-centre of the virus. We all recall that Lagos, Kano and Ogun states were the initial epi-centres and this to Oyo at a time, and now Plateau state.

“As mentioned by the Lagos State Commissioner of Health and a notable COVID-19 warrior, Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos has passed its peak but we call for vigilance and cautious optimism because the scourge is not over yet. Our strategic objective still remains, to test samples in high numbers across the entire nation.

“It is, therefore, in the above context that the PTF re-emphasizes her often repeated calls to every citizenry to take responsibility by complying with all guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures, including: wearing of masks properly, maintaining social distances, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining regular hygienic practices and most important staying at home for the most vulnerable.

“As we keep to these simple protocols, our individual and collective efforts at balancing lives and livelihoods would achieve its intended benefits, especially now that we have opened a lot of sectors and opening more sectors.”

The PTF chairman said, Nigeria has done well in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic six months after the incident case in the country.

Mustapha said “it is with all sense of modesty that I wish to state that Nigeria has done remarkably well but could do exceedingly better as captured in Mr. President’s speech during the World Health Certification-Free status for the African continent when he expressed optimism on our fight against the pandemic I quote ‘At a time when the global community is battling the COVID-19 pandemic….this achievement (eradication of the polio virus) strengthens my conviction that with the requisite political will, investments and strategies, as well as citizens’ commitment, we will flatten the curve’.”