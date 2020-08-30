Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed delight over the offer of scholarship to more than 90 Nigerians by the European Union (EU) under the European Community Action Scheme for Mobility of University Students (ERASMUS+) programme.

This is even as the government said the ERASMUS+ programme aligned with the National Youth Policy goal of youth engagement and development as a veritable tool for socio-political and sustainable economic development in the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, gave the government’s commendation during the virtual pre-departure orientation for the beneficiaries, adding that a large number of Nigerians had benefitted from the scheme since its inception.

He said: “I want to commend the European Community for extending this wonderful opportunity to Nigerian young people, the hope and future of our great country. The number of Nigerian students selected for the programme this year is highly encouraging. This further strengthens our confidence in the EU’s strong commitment to expanding opportunities for Nigerians, especially the youth, the future of the country.”

Dare, therefore admonished the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

On his part, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ketil Karlsen, described the service provided by the awardees in the field as exceptional.