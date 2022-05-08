From Uche Usim, Abuja

Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, has hailed some local airlines for backing out of the planned shutdown of operations, beginning from Monday, May 9, in protest of high cost of aviation fuel (Jet A1) that hit N700/litre in recent times.

He listed the airlines as; Ibom Air, Green Africa Airlines, Arik and Dana and some others who have given indications that they will carry on with their normal flight schedules.

Sirika, in a statement, appealed to a few hesitant members to consider the dire implications of the planned action for businesses and individuals and review their decision likewise.

“We also wish to assure foreign airlines operating in the country that all the requisite logistics and services for their operations remain in place as usual and that no disruptions whatsoever should be envisaged.

“As a government we reiterate our commitment to the continued growth of the aviation industry where airlines and other service providers operate in a conducive, supportive and profitable business environment.

“We therefore, call on the members of AON to commit to undisrupted flight services nationwide while the Ministry of Aviation, in concert with other relevant stakeholders, continue with ongoing efforts at finding a lasting solution to the perplexing issue of aviation fuel availability and affordability, in the overall interest of the industry and the economy at large”.

The Minister clarified that the decision of the AON to shutdown is purely a business one as they are private businesses reacting to market forces while appealing for government interventions to enable them carry on with their operations.

He said the Ministry has always made conscious efforts to assist and promote the operational interests of AON, some of which includes facilitating a meeting between the Association and Mr President, during which it got several concessions, including duty-free importation of aircraft, engines, spare parts and components.