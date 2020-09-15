Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Federal Government has commended Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the state’s social investment programme, hailing him for pushing through the safety net with appreciable improvements on the model that was understudied from the presidency.

Uzoma Nwagba, chief operating officer of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), said in a commendation letter to the Governor that he was glad that he followed through on the programme, barely one year after he visited the headquarters of GEEP in Abuja.

GEEP, which comprises MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni, is a component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) that seeks to empower small businesses and lift as many people as possible out of poverty.