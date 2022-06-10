From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government have commended the private sectors in the country for their commitments in providing improvements for persons with disabilities through provision of employments.

The Executive Secretary, National Commission of Persons With Disabilities, (NCPWD), James Lalu, made the commendation at the Inclusion works close out, held in Abuja, yesterday.

He lamented that most people underrate the potentials of people with disabilities, insisting that they are part of human diversity and must be respected.

” It is very important to the improvement and contribution of the private sector in the provision of employment for persons with disabilities. It is always said that the private sector is the largest employer labour today in Nigeria.

” I was in Lagos just recently and we have met with some of these private sectors in Lagos, and their commitments was very legendary and I was very excited because when I saw most of their human resources management officers were making necessary commitments to provide the improvement for persons with disabilities.

” They have now developed what we call the disabilities confidence in the private sector, because earlier a lot of people have been seeing people with disabilities as less productive people . No matter the degrees or the certification a person with disabilities have they do not believe a person with disabilities (PWD), can deliver.

” I have experienced that personally in my life but thank God that we have been able to overcome that. A lot of PWD continues to suffer this type of ill situation, most of these PWD have done a lot in their places of work, but most times are forced to resign from their jobs.

” Programs initiatives that will serve as the inclusion of programs was an excellent approach to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities. Now a lot of them that have already gain employment in the private agency are proving their capacity, because disabilities is something far different from what people continue to assume.

” Disabilities, we are part of human diversity and therefore we need to be respected, providing the employment opportunities today are people who have proven their capacities in different sectors.

He , therefore assured the PWDs of more comfortable working environments through the assistance of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD).

*We hope to open more windows for persons with disabilities, we have engaged the private sectors and assures them that no matter the assistance a person with disabilities might have, the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD), will procure that and provide to him in his work place and make sure that he’s very competent and productive in his work place,” he said.

Head of Sustainability, Access bank, Omobolanle Victor-laniyan said that disability inclusion would increase business revenue, growth and also enhance brand reputation.

However, Country Director Sightsavers, Dr Sunday Isiyaku said the inclusion works project was to generate evidence on how to make labour market system friendly for PWDs.

He added that the combination of a mentoring intervention for job seekers, blended with the soft skills training had been successful as more than 200 PWDs have gained employment.

