From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The federal government has lauded Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for revamping the agricultural sector in the state, especially cassava production as a major crop commodity, adding that it would continue to support the state with new technology that will boost yields, access to improved varieties of cassava cuttings, chemicals for treatment of seed and crop protection.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, made this known when he paid a courtesy call to Port Harcourt.

Shehuri said that the ministry will continue to give adequate support in areas of extension services, good quality seeds, fertilizers, agro-chemical and small scale equipment to boost production and generate revenue for small holders farmers in the South-South state.

In a statement by an Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister appeal ed o the state government and other stakeholders to make judicious use of the centres when handed over and that benefiting communities should take the projects as theirs and guard them jealously.

According to him: ‘Our mandate to grow the agricultural sector is challenging but, with support from the states, we will accelerate food and nutrition security, provide raw materials and employment in the country.

‘Tthese interventions include asphalt rural roads, solar powered/motorised boreholes and solar street lights in different parts of rural communities in Rivers State. He pledged to visit the projects and other various interventions and ensure that they are completed and handed over to the benefiting communities.’

In his remarks, Governor Wike stated that agriculture is key component of development that requires commitment and political will by all relevant stakeholders towards achieving food security and job creation for Nigerian youths.

The governor said that Nigeria will achieve food security only if agriculture is not politicised.