From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has insisted that Nigeria must ensure standards are put in place, so that its food exports can be accepted and be of international standards.

Dr. Onu said this, when he received the president of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, yesterday, in Abuja.

The Minister commended the Institute of Food Science and Technology, for their crucial work in ensuring that food safety and standards are ensured in the country.

He said that when local production is encouraged in the country, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will rise. He further added that more jobs will be created, more funding will be available to the Federal Government to provide critical infrastructure.

Dr. Onu added that food security is of critical importance to Nigeria survival, adding that the nation must be in a position to feed itself. He said “Nigeria must be self-sufficient in food production; also we have to ensure that we maintain standards in food production”

The Minister further said that his Ministry will not rest on its oars, in moving Nigeria’s economy from commodities to a knowledge dependent economy. In his words, “A knowledge based economy will help Nigeria transform its natural resources to needed finished goods and services”.

Earlier, the president of president of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, Prof. Maduebisi Ofo Iwe, appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for their role in the passage of the Nigerian council of Food Science and Technology Act.

He further assured the Minister of the council’s readiness to support and ensure food security, safety and availability to Nigerians.