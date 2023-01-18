From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola has handed over a 300-metre internal road to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The minister who was represented at the event by the Federal Controller Works, Bayelsa State, Engineer Patrick Nneji, said that the road project was an intervention in the health sector to improve the health condition of all humanity.

“It is undebatable that the quality of health will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from staff of the centre, where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The Federal Government has successfully delivered through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing 64 internal road projects at various Federal Tertiary Institutions and Federal Hospitals and also handed over a total of 46 roads as of March 2022 and we now have another 18 roads ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to other 19 internal roads in similar institutions/federal hospitals across the country, making a total of 83,” he said.

The minister noted that staff and patients are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regard to the face-lift at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State because some defective roads have been restored to good condition.

Fashola disclosed that during the construction, about 60 persons were employed thereby contributing to the job creation initiatives of the federal government.

In his remarks, the Medical Director of the Centre, Professor Dennis Oju Allagoa who was represented by Dr Peter Alabrah, Head of Clinical Services at the Centre expressed joy and gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the minister for the laudable internal road project that was handed over.

“It is on record that Mr President’s slogan of ‘On the Next Level’ is already happening at the centre. Today, we are seeing the impact of what Mr President has done from what we have seen in this road project that has been handed over to us. We have indeed moved to the next level” the professor, noted.

The Medical Director also noted that the centre indeed benefited a lot from other federal projects in the year 2022.

In a statement, the Director (Press and public relations), Mrs Lere Adams, said that the Medical Director also appreciated Fashola for keeping faith and ensuring that the road project was completed and handed over.

He noted that the road project has transformed the landscape of the centre and made it very beautiful.

He added that it has made access possible for those walking and driving through with vehicles.