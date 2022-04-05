From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, has handed over a completed community hall to the people of Niger Delta.

The hall, according to the Director, Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, is located in the University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State, and is one of the Quick Win Intervention Projects of the ministry.

The handing over was performed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio who was represented by the Deputy Director, Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Architect Bala Agbu.

Akpabio said the ministry commenced the construction of Quick Win Intervention Projects in 2017 as a palliative approach with the goal of improving the quality of lives of the people of the Niger Delta Region.

He noted that the importance of the multi-use community hall cannot be over emphasised, which could be used for wide range of local activities and services such as childcare provision, social and recreational meetings, amongst others.

Akpabio said: “It is worthy to note that other community halls are now completed and going to be handed over in other communities of the Niger Delta region. More of these halls are still under construction and more are expected to commence in 2022.”

In a related development, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has commissioned and handed over completed blocks of 10 classrooms to a community in Ntok-Mkpe, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Cross Rivers State.

Akpabio said that the construction of the ten classroom blocks being handed over was also one of the gains and achievements recorded under the Change Agenda of the Federal Government underthe leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio stated that all aspects of the project construction were awarded to indigenous and local contractors.

“I am certain that the construction process has benefitted the community through the created employment opportunities for the youths of the host and neighbouring communities,” Akpabio said.

The minister urged the community to be dedicated to the protection and maintenance of the facilities provided, even as he said that the exercise was an eloquent testimony to the unflinching commitment of the Federal Government toward redressing the inequalities pervasive in the Niger Delta Region.

“It is only the beginning; the ministry is passionately seeking better and faster ways of delivering on its mandate,” Akpabio stated.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo, said the facility was one out of the many projects being developed by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in each of the nine Niger Delta States.

Ardo who was represented by the Assistant Director, HUD and Project Officer, Cross Rivers State, David Otom, said: “In spite of the many challenges encountered in the course of realizing this project, it is gratifying to note that the ministry has enjoyed the commitment, cooperation and assistance of the youth, elders, and educational authority of the host Ntok-Mkpe,Akpabuyo community.”

He reiterated the commitment and promise of the government to better the lot of the people of the Niger Delta, saying that this remained irrevocable.

In his response, the Village Head, Honourable Emmanuel Ekpo Archibong who commended the Federal Government for aiding education in his community with the provision of 10 classroom blocks, urged the ministry to provide medical facilities for the community to ease access to health services.

Also speaking, the Head teacher, Community Primary School, Pastor Linus Edem Bassey, expressed gratitude for the development and urged the ministry to do more for the people of Niger Delta.