Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Government has handed over the N2 billion erosion and flood control project of rice fields to the people of Suru Local Government of Kebbi State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by Senator Abdullahi Yahyah,representing Kebbi North Senatorial district during the commissioning at the weekend, noted that the project would curb annual loss of farm outputs and properties to flood and erosion in the area.

The president said the project was one of the 15 Ecological Intervention Projects approved last March.

“The project is expected to check flooding and erosion menace in the communities, the havoc caused by flooding in a hurry. I have no doubts in my mind that the Federal Government’s intervention will bring a huge relief generally to the communities and farmers in particular who have for a long time been stressed by these ecologically challenges.

“ Having successfully completed this project, the living standard of people in this local government and its environs will be enhanced, farming activities and the income of the farmers will also be improved “.

Buhari, who assured that no part of the country would suffer any neglect, stressed that successful completion of the project demonstrated the sincerity of purposes of his administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.