Tony John, Port Harcourt

General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission International (ALEM), Eugene Ogu, has declared the Federal Government has the capacity to stop the pollution of the atmosphere in Rivers State, but has deliberately refused to do so.

This was even as Ogu commended members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Rivers State, for their commitment to fight against environmental injustices in the Niger Delta region.

The cleric spoke yesterday, during a thanksgiving service of the NUJ correspondents’ chapel to mark the end of the 2019 Press Week at ALEM headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said: “There is lack of commitment to the problem facing the masses of this country. Government has the capacity to stop the soot in just one day.

“The government has the capacity to stop any of its agencies that is involved in the menace of soot in Rivers State. If it is the police that is involved, government can stop it. If it is the army, government can stop it. And if it is the navy, government can stop it.”