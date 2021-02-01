From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has confirmed that the federal government has acted promptly to dislodge bandits, insurgents and militants gathering in his state to launch attacks.

Governor Sule had while visiting the State House to see President Muhammadu Buhari last week raised the alarm over the gathering of insurgents, bandits and militants in the state preparatory to launch attacks.

Thanking the President for intervening promptly to tackle the insecurity in his state for the second time within one year, the governor expressed joy that the federal government has restored normalcy in the state.

Asked if the situation has improved, Governor Sule said: ‘The situation has improved greatly and as you know, once you take security issue to Mr President, he takes action immediately. The last time I was with him sometimes in August last year, he immediately took action that was able to dislodge the bandits and militants.

‘When I cried to him again last week, he took immediate action, they went there again and were able to disperse them. For now, we don’t have them again as I speak to you. That is the good news,’ he said.

Governor Sule equally spoke on the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise, noting: ‘I had a very fruitful meeting with the seven-member committee sent to Nasarawa State before leaving my state this Monday. We discussed all the issues concerning the exercise.

‘For us in Nasarawa, we are the home of CPC, which is one of the strongest arms that formed the APC. We consider Nasarawa the home of peace where the whole part is united.

‘I am one of the governors who can beat my chest and say that I contested against 10 other aspirants and all of them became members of our campaign council, helped to campaign for me and win the election.

‘So, that is the kind of spirit we have in Nasarawa State. The membership registration is an excellent exercise and I advice non-APC members and the general public to identify with it, register and become members of our party,’ Governor Sule appealed.

On his mission at the national secretariat of the ruling party, he said: ‘I am on a visit to my home and like every true politician who must have a base, I am at my base at the APC headquarters. Specifically, I am here to see members of my APC family.

‘I came to Abuja for something different but felt that I have to visit my party because I can’t come and return without stepping to see members of my family.

‘So, I am here to see my party chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as other party members. In doing so, I coincidentally met them discussing something very important, and I had to make little of my own contribution,’ he said.