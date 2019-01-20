Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman, Abegyi Housing Cooperation Society of Nigeria, Emmanuel Auta, has accused the Federal government of failing to provide houses to poor Nigerians.

He noted that the steps so far taken by the Federal government to provide housing for Nigerians and public servants were only conducive for the rich and had further impoverished the masses.

Mr. Auta disclosed this in Jos during the inauguration of Board of Trustees (BoT) of Abegyi House Nigeria Ltd at the House of Rock Church, Jos, Plateau State.

“It is obvious that the concept of housing scheme in Nigeria is not affordable to poor Nigerians; there is no poor man that can buy houses built in Abuja by the Federal government in spite of the fact that housing is a right of every citizen.”

He lamented that there is no useful programme for housing scheme in Nigeria adding that every effort made by the government to provide affordable housing had always been associated with problems.

Auta said Abegyi Housing Cooperation Society had unveiled an affordable housing scheme for all Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnic and political affiliation across the country.

He said the scheme which would commence this year had planned to provide 100,000 houses for those who could buy shares of about N300,000 in 2019.

Auta said the interest rate that would be accumulated on the share over the years would be used to purchase houses for the beneficiaries.

He said with N3 million or N5 million, one person could own a bungalow and a flat unlike where you need N17million to own a house built by the Federal government.

Auta explained that the beneficiaries who could save N1,000 every day for 30 years would own a house with Abegyi House Cooperative Society.