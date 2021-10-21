Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has warned that despite the acceptance of the demands during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020, the Federal Government has done nothing to solve issues that caused the protests.

Saraki disclosed this yesterday in a statement titled, “We Must Never Forget #EndSARS,” remembering the events of the Lekki tollgate shooting a year ago.

He added that his thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in Lagos and around the country.

He said: “It is worrying that despite the acceptance of the ” 5 of 5 Demands” nothing has really been done to resolve the issues that caused the protests in the first place.

“None of the policemen accused of torturing and extrajudicially murdering Nigerian citizens has been brought to justice. There has been no marked improvement in the funding or quality of equipment available to the Nigerian Police Force, and these incidents of torture continue in many security facilities nationwide.”

He regretted that young Nigerians are still being held in detention facilities across the country without trial.

“It appears that the lessons that ought to be learned from the events last year have been lost,” he said, citing that the Nigerian Police Force has resorted to threats and mobilisation to prevent further expressions of dissatisfaction with the status quo.

He also urged that the carnage that followed the attacks on protesters by security agencies and non-state actors must stand as a lesson to government at all levels that they must learn to engage with the Nigerian populace in a manner that preserves and respects their constitutional rights.

“This is the only way we can honour the memory of those who gave their lives for this cause,” he said.

God’ll avenge killing of innocent Nigerians –Oyedepo

Faith Oyedepo, wife of General Overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said God will avenge the death of innocent Nigerians killed during the #EndSARS protests.

Oyedepo, remembering the sad event which took place at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, called for prayers for justice, adding that many Nigerians are still being gruesomely treated.

On her verified Facebook page, Oyedepo wrote: “Wow! One year has gone by since the Lekki massacre occurred. Like yesterday, the pains and horror of that fateful night remain fresh in our minds.

“We will lift our hands and cry out our hearts to the God of vengeance to avenge the blood of these innocent Nigerian youths, bring to book every culprit involved in the massacre, and every prayer made for this cause will be answered speedily in Jesus name.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the release of some Nigerian youths who were arrested at the Lekki Tollgate, yesterday, following the one year anniversary protest in honour of those who were allegedly killed by the Nigerian military on October 20, 2020.

The rights group, which described the arrest as absolutely ‘unconstitutional, unlawful, despicable, primitive and reprehensible”, called for an unconditional release of the arrested protesters from detention.

The group also asked the National Assembly to create a national board for the protection of protesters.

