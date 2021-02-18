From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that the Federal Government has declared war on the people of the South East.

A statement by head of the directorate of state of IPOB, Mazi Chika Edoziem, alleged that the Federal Government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with the bombing of Orlu council with helicopter gunships.

This is even as 33 clerics and 24 church elders from various churches in Orlu have been reportedly arrested and detained as the army intensifies its search for the camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The church leaders, Daily Sun learnt, were arrested following raids that started in January in Orlu, Njaba, Orsu and Oru East council areas and kept in the state police command.

“The Nigerian government through its military has finally declared open confrontation with the Biafra people in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow us into submission to relinquish our ancestral lands to foreign Fulani terrorists. The indigenous of Biafra worldwide must gird their loins and be prepared for a long drawn out battle ahead.

“The leadership of IPOB make bold to state unequivocally that there shall be no inch of Biafran land to be ceded to Fulani marauders from the Sahel. The army has thrown the gauntlet and we indigenous peoples of Biafra shall accept their challenge.

“Now that the Nigerian government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with helicopter gunships in Orlu, they have crossed the line of no return and for us the indigenous peoples of Biafra, there is only one option that is open for us: we must defend every inch of our ancestral lands and our inalienable rights to live in our land of our ancestors as a free people.”

The ongoing military operation in search of the camps of the personnel of the Eastern Security Network, has created panic. in Orlu, Njaba and Orsu Local Government Areas of the state.

The army spokesperson of the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, who confirmed the operation said locals were not being harassed.

He confirmed the deployment of helicopters and other military gadgets in the operations, adding that the operation was an offshoot of military intelligence.