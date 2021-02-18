From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has allegedly accused the Nigerian government of declaring war on the people of Biafra through its Military in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow the people into submission into relinquishing their ancestral lands to the ‘Fulani terrorists’ from the Sahel.

They also alleged that the Federal government to has already activated its final solution to the Biafran question with the bombing of Orlu council in Imo state with Helicopter gunships.

This is even as 33 clerics and elders in Orlu have been detained as the Nigerian army intensifies its search for the camp of the Eastern Security Network.

In a statement issued Thursday by the head of the directorate of state of the indigenous peoples of Biafra, Mazi Chika Edoziem said that the Nigerian Government finally declared open confrontation with the Biafra people and that the people should be prepared for a long drawn out battle as no inch of the Biafran territory would be surrounded to Fulani marauders from the Sahel.

The statement read : “The Nigerian government through its military has finally declared open confrontation with the Biafra people in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow us into submission to relinquish our ancestral lands to foreign Fulani terrorists. The indigenous of Biafra worldwide must gird their loins and be prepared for a long drawn out battle ahead.

It further stated that, ” the leadership of IPOB make bold to state unequivocally that there shall be no inch of Biafran land to be ceded to Fulani marauders from the Sahel. The Nigerian Army has thrown the gauntlet and we indigenous peoples of Biafra shall accept their challenge.

Now, that the Nigerian government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with helicopter gunships in Orlu, they have crossed the line of no return and for us the indigenous peoples of Biafra there is only one option that is open for us we must defend every inch of our ancestral lands and our inalienable rights to live in our land of our ancestors as a free people. ”

In a related development at least nine pastors and 24 church elders from various churches are currently being detained following their arrest by soldiers who are currently in search of the camps of the personnel of Eastern Security Network (ESN) owned by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in some parts of Orlu Senatorial District.

The church leaders, Daily Sun . learnt were arrested following the raids that started in January on the communities in Orlu, Njaba, Orsu and Oru East council areas of the state and kept in the state police command.

Last weekend the military in conjunction with the Intelligence Response Team of the police, stormed the areas again last arresting the presiding priest of Our Lord’s Sabbath in Umunam Atta Community, Njaba LGA, Rev. Chigozie Nwaka, as well as a number of other clerics and church elders in Ubokoro Atta, Okporo, Okwudor.

It was gathered that before the latest raid, soldiers invaded some churches, including House of Prayer International Covenant Church Okporo Orlu, arresting over 20 members of the church, including clerics.

Meanwhile, the ongoing military operation in search of the camps of the personnel of the Eastern Security Network, has created panic in Orlu, Njaba and Orsu Local Government Areas of the state.

The army spokesperson of the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, who confirmed the operation said that the locals were not being harassed.

He confirmed the deployment of helicopters and other military gagdets in the operations, adding that the operation was an offshoot of military intelligence.