Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, alleged that the Federal Government has lost ideas on how to resuscitate the economy.

The governor who spoke at Government House after performing the Eid prayers to mark the Sallah celebration, accused the Federal Government of engaging in blame game and buck passing instead of addressing socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians, including corruption.

“I think the Federal Government has lost any idea to grow the economy. What they are best known for is the blame game. They are not even fighting the corruption they claimed to be fighting. There are sacred cows and small gods who cannot be touched in Buhari’s government but if you are not fair and equitable in your government, If there is nepotism where only one section is giving positions in your government, then there will be problems. There is an iota of truth in what the Southern Governors said on some sections being highly favoured at the detriment of others. What we know in this country as a Federalist is that there should always be a balance. If you don’t practice fairness at the top , then you cannot get it at the lower level. Unless we show fairness and equity we cannot grow the economy .”