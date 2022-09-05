By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday debunked the claim by the Federal Government that it has met 85 per cent of the union’s demands. It asked the government to show the public evidence of the implementation.

The union also denied insinuations by the government that some branches of the union had pulled out of the ongoing strike, insisting that some state universities not part of the industrial action had long been sanctioned.

Lagos Zone ASUU Coordinator Dr Adelaja Odukoya told Daily Sun that the federal government has not even met 1 per cent of its numerous demands and urged the public to ignore the government’s deceit.

He challenged the federal government to show Nigerians or list the 85 per cent demands of ASUU it has implemented and warned that it campaign of calumny would not help resolve the face-off.

According to him, the federal government has not met even one per cent of the union’s demands and debunked the ministers of education and labour and employment’s claim that 85 per cent of ASUU’s demands have been met.

On conditions of service, UTAS, promotion arrears, stop the proliferation of universities, revitalisation for public universities and outstanding Earned Academic Allowance, Odukoya said capital no, that the federal government has not met any of these demands.

Odukoya said the government promised to include the demands in the 2023 budget and that the details have not even been documented.

He further disclosed that one year after the federal government promised to make available a white paper on the visitation panels to federal universities, it has not been done.

The ASUU coordinator categorically stated that no state university pulled out of the ongoing industrial action, adding Lagos State University had issues and not part of the union, Osun State University, suspended for pulling out of the last strike and Kwara State University, an observer status, which was withdrawn because they were not serious.

Odukoya further stated that Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni and Delta State University, Abraka are under sanction, thus not part of the ongoing strike.

For Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Gombe State University and the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, whose governors directed their reopening, Odukoya said the institutions are on strike and members have not remised work as directed.

In a related development, the Federal Government would meet Governing Councils and Vice Chancellors of federal universities today.

The crucial meeting was summoned by the government to proffer solutions to the prolonged ASUU strike, which started on February 14, rolled over thrice and after the union declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.