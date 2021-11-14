From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Works has suspended the construction of the Osisioma flyover, which is under construction in Abia State by the Okezie Ikpeazu administration.

The state chairman of the party, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, who disclosed this while speaking in Umuahia, equally alleged that the suspension was as a result of the project not meeting the required standard.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

His words: “The Federal Ministry of Works discovered that the Osisioma bridge may not be strong enough to withstand pressure from heavy duty trucks, hence the decision to suspend work on it.”

Ehiemere promised that APGA as opposition party in the state would continue to play the role of a watchdog in the state, adding that the PDP government in Abia State had been insensitive to the plight of Abia masses.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“May we categorically state here that APGA as an opposition party is not ignorant of the few kilometer roads constructed by the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led government in Aba. However, the vital question every reasonable man will ask is ‘whether the state government has reasonably done well in terms of infrastructural development compared to the huge amount of money received for that purpose.

“It is unfortunate that there is no road in Ukwa East/West LGAs. It is very shameful that one can not even access the Ukwa West LGA council headquarters, what of the road leading to Obehie/Azumini which is not accessible as we speak?”

He regretted that a member of Abia House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita, was attacked at his constituency office in Aba by some hoodlums for performing his constitutional role as a legislator, while lamenting that issues of unpaid salaries and pensions had remained unresolved in Abia State.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnanyo could not be reached for reaction over the allegation of suspension of work on the Flyover.

However, a senior government official who wouldn’t want his name mentioned said it was not true that the Federal Government suspended work on the bridge.

“That’s just a propaganda, how can the federal government suspend a project they never gave the state money to start?” he queried.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .