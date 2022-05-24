From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As part of efforts to redirect the nation on the path of sustainable growth and economic development, the federal government Tuesday, held the 3d National Productivity Summit in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Minister Of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, explained that the annual productivity summit is a core programme of the National productivity Centre (NPC) designed to create a national platform where productivity practitioners and intellectuals from all fields of life and sector of the economy can brainstorm on pressing productivity related issues, in order to increase productivity and competitiveness in the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Ngige noted that the two-day conference titled “Mobilizing and Managing Resources for Higher productivity, Sustainable Growth and Development” was specifically aimed at evaluating the level of productivity in the economy, challenges facing key sectors of the Nigerian Economy and propagating the culture of productivity as well as recommending ways forward for improving productivity across the economic sectors in tje country.

He said Nigeria, blessed with enormous human and natural resources and therefore, has the potential to be a major economic power but must learn first how to properly harness, mobilize and maximize the resources as the aim is not only to secure new and additional resources but to also make better use of existing ones.

“Mobilizing domestic resources for productive investment is a longstanding challenge for most developing countries like ours. Weak demand, rising debt and volatile capital flows have left many economies oscillating between incipient recoveries and financial instability. These economic challenges have pushed inequality higher, retarding growth and development.

“However, there are compelling reasons why more emphasis should be given to domestic resource mobilization. It is vital to increased productivity, employment and revenue generation, wealth creation and Poverty reduction. Through efficient and effective mobilization and management of resources, countries accelerate their economic growth by raising and spending their own funds for public goods and essential services like schools, hospitals, clean water, electricity and roads. For our country to attain sustainable development, it is critical to identity. mobilize and manage these resources. That is the only way our resources can fully translate to increased productivity.

The Minister expressed hopes that a document would emerge from the brainstorming session that will guide policy making to lead the country on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

“I am delighted with the array of guests, seasoned and versatile resource persons that have been invited to make presentations. I am also excited that this Summit has participants drawn from various fields and sectors of economy. I have no doubt that very robust intellectual discussions will be held in the course of this 2-day Summit. At the end of your deliberations, a communique will be articulated to guide policy making so as to redirect the nation on the path of sustainable growth and economic development.” He added

Earlier in her address, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ms Kachollom Daju said the government has policies and programs which are good for the nation but that more effort needs to be made in building the capacity of the people.

“The government has policies and programs which are good for the nation but all we need to do is to put in more effort for the people so that whatever it is that we have laid down for them will translate to the dividend of democracy that we are talking about” she said.

Also Speaking, NPC Director General, Dr. Kashim Akor called for improved effort in building the skills and competences of the Nigerian workforce.

According to Akor, among all the resources, human resources is key as it controls all other factors of production and therefore must be given greater attention.

He said “Nigeria as a nation should be able to effectively and efficiently mobilize available resources to the well being of its citizens. However, the human resources among all the other resources is key. This is because human resources play the central role. You know that human resources are the only resources that have a conscious control of itself among other factors of production. So if you can get your human resources right, all other things will be in place. So there must be a conscious effort to build the skills and competences of the workforce.”