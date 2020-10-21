Benjamin Babine, Abuja

In the bid to actualise its Corporate Social Responsibility(CRS), Huawei Technologies has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) – Advocacy for Human Value Foundation in the renovation to donate Information Technology (IT) equipment to Al-Walidyn Charitable School in Pantami community, Gombe State, Northeast Nigeria.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning and donation ceremony event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, appreciated Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for its significant contributions to Nigeria through CRS initiatives. He also lauded Huawei Nigeria for its key role in supporting the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: ‘Huawei during the COVID-19 pandemic supported the Federal Republic of Nigeria with some virtual facilities which have been very effective in conducting meetings, engagements, interventions where necessary by the Presidential Task Force, Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Whenever we speak of the success story of how the country managed the pandemic, we will not forget what Huawei has done to Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.’

The MD/CEO of Huawei Nigeria Enterprise, Mr Michael Zhuang, while giving his remarks, said: ‘The youths are the future and today’s youths are the first generation of those born and raised in a fully digital age. They are also key contributors to creating social value in the future and for this reason, we need to really consider how we can provide these young talents with a growth-enabling environment and practical opportunities so that they can gain knowledge, improve their employment skills, broaden their horizons, and realise their value.’

Michael disclosed that ‘in over two decades of operating in Nigeria, Huawei believes it is important to train Nigerians in digital skills and cultivate ICT talents to build a fully digital economy. This is why we have always partnered with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement several talent training programs in Nigeria. For example, we have established ICT Academies in about 79 universities across Nigeria, offered free digital trainings and hosted global ICT competitions which gives Nigerian students the opportunity to showcase their gained knowledge and cultivated talents. We also have a flagship program called Seeds for the Future which invites Nigerian university students every year to China for a 2-weeks digital training along with other students across the globe.’

Committing further to drive ICT development and training in the country, he stated that ‘with our professional experience in the ICT field for over 30 years, Huawei will continue to support the growth of young Nigerians by developing education and making substantial contributions to the key technologies and talents required by the future society. By cultivating outstanding young people, Nigeria’s bright prospects for digital transformation are promising, and their wisdom and aspirations will definitely change Nigeria and impact the rest of the world. We look forward to Nigeria’s digital youth to become the world pillar of the future.’

Meanwhile, in her goodwill message the Executive Director, Founder of Advocacy for Human Value Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Mohammed Fatima Habib, while appreciating Hauwei and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy for the project explained that ‘the construction started since, however, our Foundation took over project on the 19th December 2019 and completed it on March 2020. Unfortunately, it was not commissioned at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the postponement of the commissioning process. Nevertheless, I am glad, now it’s taking place today,’ she said.