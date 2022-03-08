The Federal Government on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Huawei Technologies Company, Nigeria Limited for the third phase of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) for Change Programme.

So far, about 2,000 Nigerian Youths and 1,000 Federal Civil Servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been trained, since it started in 2019.

In this second phase, participants having progressed beyond basic ICT knowledge in the earlier stage of the programme, will expand topics to focus on areas including: ICT Development Trends; E-Government for the Future; 5G Motivation and Industry Progress; Cyber Security Strategies; Project Management Principles and Practices; Web Design and Maintenance Training; and Microsoft Office Training among others.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who signed on behalf of the Federal Government, commended Huawei Technologies for this laudable initiative and the successful implementation of the first and second phase of the programme, saying it demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to private sector partnership to propel the implementation of its policies and programmes.

According to him, the use of ICT has kept government in business including virtual holding of the Federal Executive Council meeting for two years, notwithstanding COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the health of global economies.